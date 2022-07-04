Average monthly salary stays above NIS 12,000

The average monthly salary in Israel in April 2022 jumped 3.8% to NIS 12,061, compared with NIS 11,621 in April 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. There has been a huge rise in the average monthly salary, which was NIS 10,716 in April 2019, prior to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. However, the average monthly salary in April 2022 was down 5% from NIS 12,697 in March 2022.

The tech sector remains the top earning profession in Israel with an average monthly salary of NIS 26,937. Including pharmaceutical manufacturing, scientific research, communications services and vehicle production the average salary in the tech sector was NIS 27,700 in April 2022, up 4.9% from April 2021. However, the average tech salary fell 8% from NIS 30,000 in March 2022.

The lowest paid sector in Israel remains the hospitality and catering field with an average monthly salary of NIS 5,663.

The number of salaried jobs in Israel in April 2022 was 3.86 million, the Central Bureau of statistics reports, up 9.4% from 3.53 million in April 2021 but down 0.4% from 3.88 million in March 2022.

