Azerbaijan to procure Sky Dew system from Israel - report

Azerbaijan has decided to procure Israel's Sky Dew system to detect aerial threats, Azerbaijan media outlet "Aze.Media" reports.

Sky Dew, which is one of the largest aerial detection systems of its kind, was developed jointly by Israel's Ministry of Defense, Defense Research and Development Directorate (DDR&D - MAFAT), headed by Dr. Danny Gold and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The systems monitors various aerial threats including cruise missiles and drones.

The observation and detection balloon is designed to be used as an integrated tool within the overall air defense system, to complete the air control picture together with other systems in air forces. The platform is manufactured by US company TCOM, which is based in Maryland, while the radar system is produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ELTA division. With the instruments it carries, Sky Dew is designed for high-altitude cruising and to provide the air force with long-range radar and detection capabilities, from different directions and against advanced threats. According to the report in Azerbaijan, the balloon is able to perform surveillance missions for several consecutive days and track up to 500 targets at a range of more than 250 kilometers.

Completes the aerial threat picture on the Lebanese border

In March 2022, the first Sky Dew system was delivered by the Ministry of Defense to the Israel Air Force. Sky Dew completes the operational picture for the Israel Air Force against threats on the Lebanese border. After then not being operational for 18 months, the system resumed activities in January 2024 after the observation balloon was put back into the air.

