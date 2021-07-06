Baupost Group invests $200m in Outbrain

Ahead of its planned Wall Street IPO, Israeli content recommendation company Outbrain has announced that it has raised $200 million from Seth Klarman's Baupost Group hedge fund. Baupost, which was founded in 1982, and is a highly respected fund on Wall Street, manages assets worth more than $30 billion. Prior to this financing round, Outbrain had raised $144 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli co Outbrain files for Nasdaq IPO

Outbrain last week filed a prospectus for a Nasdaq IPO at an estimated company valuation of $1.8 billion, although the company itself did not stipulate any valuation. Outbrain recommends content that it thinks might interest readers. The recommendations appear at the end of articles on websites, with publishers benefitting for extra users being directed to them.

Outbrain was founded in 2006 by co-CEOs Yaron Galai and David Kostman. In the first quarter of 2021 the company reported revenue of $228 million, up from $177 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Outbrain also swung from a loss to a $10.7 million net profit in the first quarter of 2021.

Kostman said, "We are thrilled to announce the investment by Baupost, which shares our vision and commitment to our business, our team and our future."

Galai added, "We are proud to lead the recommendations market that we created. We have big plans for the future, to continue to create critical innovation for our media partners and to expand the platform."

Jefferies and Citigroup supported Outbrain in the financing round.

Other shareholders in Outbrain include Lightspeed, Viola, Gemini, Index Ventures, Gruner + Jahr, and Galai who holds a 7.8% stake.

Outbrain had agreed to merge with its Israeli rival Taboola in 2019 but the deal fell through. Taboola began trading on the NYSE last week at a valuation of $2.6 billion, following the completion of its SPAC merger with the ION Acquisition Corp. 1.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021