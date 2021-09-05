Bezeq granted license to supply electricity

Last week Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karin Elharrar ganted Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) a license to supply electricity, sources inform "Globes." Bezeq has been awarded the license as part of the reform initiated by the Public Utilities Authority (Electricity), which allows license holders to offer electricity supply services without production capabilities.

The reform is currently in a limited pilot stage during which about 20 companies will receive a license allowing them to provide electricity to business and private customers on a restricted basis. The reform is similar to the wholesale communications market, which allows communications service companies to offer telecom services on Bezeq's infrastructure. In terms of electricity supply, only customers who install a smart meter (about 40,000 households and businesses) will be eligible to receive electricity from Bezeq.

Bezeq has been considering entering the electricity sector for the past two years and has been in contact with all the relevant authorities. The company plans a soft entry until condition mature to a situation when Bezeq can lau7nch itself into the electricity sector full force.

Cellcom and Hot Communications have also already received licenses to supply electricity and they plan being major players in the sector. Telecom companies plan taking advantage of their existence marketing presence in homes and at businesses as well as their billing capabilities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021