Bezeq to pay NIS 246m dividend

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) ended 2022 with revenue of NIS 9 billion, up 1.9% from 2021. Adjusted net profit totaled NIS 1.2 billion in 2022, up 3.6% from 2021.

The company reduced its net debt by NIS 500 million to NIS 5.6 billion and will ask the annual shareholders meeting in May to approve the distribution of a dividend of NIS 246 million. Bezeq recommenced paying dividends last year, after several years without doing so.

Bezeq chairman Gil Sharon said, "We published guidance for 2023, reflecting the continued strength of our business performance across relevant parameters: Adjusted net profit is expected to be NIS 1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be NIS 3.8 billion."

Bezeq CEO Ran Guron added, "The accelerated pace of fiber take-up seen in the second half of 2022 led to record results, reaching 332k customers on our fiber network today. We will continue to maintain the pace of deployment, and we expect to reach 2 million households at the end of 2023 to further solidify our position as the leading fiber infrastructure in Israel. Along with the growth in customer take-up, we recorded a 70% increase in the average broadband speed to 220 Mbps."

