Bill to dissolve Knesset passes preliminary reading

Elections for the 24th Knesset in 2021 moved a step closer today with the Knesset passing the preliminary reading of the dissolution bill by 61 votes to 54. Blue & White supported the bill proposed by leader of the opposition Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid but the Joint Arab List decided to abstain. The Knesset Committee will now decide, which committee will prepare the bill for its first, second and third readings.

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz seems resolute this time not to back down on his demand to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud that the budget must be passed in the coming days.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2020

