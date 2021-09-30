Boosted by Tesla, EV deliveries up 528% in Israel in 2021

7,800 electric vehicles electric vehicles have been delivered in the first three quarters of 2021, up 528% from the corresponding period of 2020, sources have informed "Globes."

Tesla leads the pack with 4,689 new cars on Israel's roads between January and September 2021, 60.1% of the electric vehicle market. In second place is the MG ZS, manufactured by Chinese company SAIC, with 1,143 deliveries. In third place is Chinese manufacturer AIWAYS with 278 vehicles.

Usually the fourth quarter is the quietest for car sales in Israel but this year the traditional seasonal pattern is expected to be different. On October 11 a consignment of Tesla cars is due to set sail from Shanghai to Israel and Europe, which is expected to anchor in Ashdod at the end of the month or early November. Estimates in the industry are that it will deliver over 1,500 more Tesla cars to Israel, a similar number to previous consignments, and some of the cars are expected to be part of leasing company fleets. Tesla recently inaugurated a new quay at Yangshan port south of Shanghai, which will be dedicated for electric vehicle consignments to Israel and Europe.

Also in October the first 94 electric vehicles of Geely's Geometry electric vehicle model will arrive in Israel. All have already been sold. Also in the final quarter of 2021, 200 Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicles are also due in Israel, which have all already been sold.

