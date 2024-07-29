Camtek jumps on new order from tier-1 chipmaker

Israeli chip inspection equipment provider Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) today announced the receipt of orders for over $25 million from a tier-1 manufacturer specializing in High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). The orders are for advanced inspection and metrology systems for HBM with deliveries anticipated in the second half of 2024 and early 2025.

RELATED ARTICLES Chip equipment cos Nova, Camtek slip from peak

Camtek's CEO Rafi Amit said, "These orders continue our strong momentum for HBM applications, positioning Camtek exceptionally well as a leading provider for these applications and further improving our visibility for the coming quarters."

Camtek’s share price is currently 6.62% higher at $107.68, giving a market cap of $4.9 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.