China's Ambassador summoned over COSCO decision to quit Israel

China's Ambassador to Israel CAI Run has been summoned to a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a source familiar with the matter has told "Globes." The call to the urgent meeting comes two days after "Globes" reported that Chinese shipping giant COSCO was halting calling at Israeli ports. COSCO, a government company, would not have taken this step without direct instructions from Beijing.

The COSCO issue will be the main subject of the meeting with the Chinese Ambassador although Sino-Iranian relations will also be broached and the influence that Beijing might have over Tehran. The meeting will also deal with the Palestinian issue as Israel start considering the "day after" the war in the Gaza Strip.

Sources have told "Globes" that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working tirelessly on the matter of COSCO and in order to keep shipping lanes to Israel open.

91% of Iran's oil is exported to China so that it is highly unlikely that the Iranian-backed Houthis would harm Chinese vessels, even in the current situation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2024.

