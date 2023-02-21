Citi sees NIS 3.95/$ as judicial reforms weigh on shekel

After the first reading of the bill on judicial reform was passed in the Knesset this morning, Citi said it was going long on the US dollar- shekel, targeting NIS 3.95/$.

"The (Israeli) currency continues to remain under pressure from local political noise," Citi strategists Louis Costa and Bhumika Gupta wrote in a client note, "Reuters" reports.

"The political situation seems likely to get more volatile in the coming weeks as judicial reforms head for a second reading in the parliament."

Despite the 0.5% rate hike yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 2.414% at NIS 3.649/$ - the weakest the shekel has been against the US currency since March 2020 during the first lockdown in the Covid pandemic. The shekel-euro rate was set up 2.143% at NIS 3.889/€, and the shekel-sterling rate was set up 3.064% at NIS 4.417/£.

The shekel has lost over 5% in February but Citi sees it losing another 8% in the coming weeks.

