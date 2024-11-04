Defense Ministry to sell homes around Israel

The Ministry of Defense has published a public auction for the sale of 19 apartments around Israel that have been used for the needs of the IDF and security forces. The move is part of an overall streamlining process in managing the Ministry of Defense's housing inventory. Fourteen of the apartments up for sale are in Mitzpe Ramon, two in Eilat and one in Arad as well as two house in Netanya and Ramat Hasharon. The overall value of the homes is estimated at NIS 28-30 million. The house in Ramat Hasharon alone is worth at least NIS 6.7 million but some appraisers believe it could fetch a lot more.

The properties up for sale are old and in poor condition and it has been decided to sell them and use the money to buy homes for army officers in the Arava and those entitled to a home from the Ministry of Defense's Rehabilitation Unit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.