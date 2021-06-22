Delta Galil to manufacture Adidas brand underwear

Israeli clothing manufacturer Delta Galil Industries Ltd. (OTCQX: DELTY; TASE: DELT) and Adidas have announced a global licensing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Delta Galil will design, manufacture and distribute men’s and women’s underwear collections under Adidas’ Badge of Sport and Originals labels. The new men’s and women’s collections will be available in Spring 2022 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with the women’s collections also launching in North America.

Delta Galil already manufactures for other top global sports brands including Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon. In underwear the company manufactures for top brands including Victoria's Secret, Colombia, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Delta also manufactures for the private labels of Walmart and Target.

Delta Galil D2 Brands unit president Victoria Vandagriff said, "Innovation is core to the DNA of both Adidas and Delta Galil and we look forward to leveraging that shared strength and focus through this collaboration. This license marks a meaningful addition to Delta Galil’s portfolio of licensed and proprietary brands."

The new collections will feature innovative fabrics and proprietary knitting technology that offer improved flexibility for the perfect fit. Both the men’s and women’s lines will be made with a unique blend of cotton and eco-friendly Tencel and incorporate Refibra, a textile solution for recycling cotton waste that was developed in partnership with Lenzing for go-anywhere, do-anything comfort.

The Badge of Sport and Originals collections will be sold through Adidas’ DTC channels, department stores and sporting goods and fashion retailers.

Delta Galil CEO and controlling shareholder is Isaac Dabah.

