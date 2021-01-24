Discovery buys 21% stake in Israel's Reshet 13

US company Discovery Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA), owner of the Discovery channel, has agreed to buy a 21% stake in Israel's Reshet Channel 13 television station. Discovery will become the channel's second largest shareholder after Len Blavatnik. Reshet said that both Discovery and Blavatnik will inject funds into the television company.

After the acquisition, Blavatnik will have a 51% stake in Reshet 13, Discovery 21%, Udi Angel and the Strauss family will have a 14% stake, Reshet chairman and Blavatnik's protege Nadav Topolski 13% and Dutch media company Endemol will sell all their holdings.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2021

