Edeltech wins Sorek power station BOT tender

The inter-ministerial tenders committee has awarded the BOT tender to finance, build, operate and maintain the Sorek power station for the production of electricity for 25 years to the consortium of Edeltech Group and Menora Mivtachim. After that period the power station will revert to government ownership.

In the tender the Edeltech-Menora Mivtachim consortium prevailed over bids submitted by Shikun & Binui Energy and OPC Energy.

In its announcement the committee said, "As part of the project, a conventional power plant for electricity production based on natural gas, with a capacity of up to 900 megawatts, will be built near the Sorek A and B desalination plants and the Shafdan facility. This is a conventional combined cycle power plant, which will include the largest natural gas-fired electricity generation unit in the country, with advanced technology and high energy efficiency. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2029. "Three bids were submitted at the end of last September in the huge tender published by the Tenders Committee about a year ago. At the end of the bid review process that lasted about three months, the committee announced that the Edeltech and Menora consortium was selected after receiving the highest score in the tender."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024