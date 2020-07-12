El Al bidder revealed as US immigrant

Eli Rozenberg, the 30-year old son of US nursing home chain businessman Ken (Naftali) Rozenberg is the buyer interested in acquiring control of El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), sources inform "Globes." Rozenberg, who immigrated to Israel several years ago, is an Israeli resident - a precondition for being able to buy the airline. He is in talks with Knafaim, the parent company which holds the stake of the controlling shareholders.

Rozenberg is determined to buy the airline despite its financially troubled state and despite the dire state of the aviation industry globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He contacted Brig. Gen. (res.) Reem Aminoach to conduct the transaction for him. He plans buying the company "as is."

His New York-based father Ken Rozenberg is the founder and CEO of Center HealthCare, one of the largest chains of nursing homes in the US.

While there is a potential buyer, it is not clear whether there is a seller. Knafaim has so far rejected the bid.

When El Al was privatized, the State retained a golden share, requiring special approval of any future buyers of the airline. Rozenberg through Aminoach has already applied for a government permit to buy El Al.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2020

