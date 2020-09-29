El Al resumes passenger flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has resumed passenger flights. Last week the company resumed cargo flights and this afternoon an El Al scheduled flight left for London Heathrow.

Over the next two weeks there are 42 scheduled El Al flights listed on the Ben Gurion airport departure board to various destinations in Greece including Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Rhodes as well as flights to New York and Manila. However, it is unclear whether there are enough bookings for so many flights with the instructions of the lockdown prohibiting the purchase of air tickets for Israelis after 2pm last Friday.

Meanwhile from Thursday, October 1 El Al is obligated to repay some NIS 1 billion to passengers who have bought tickets for cancelled flights since March. In an attempt to reduce the immediate repayment of the entire amount, El Al is offering customers coupons worth 125% of the cancelled flight, although by law customers are entitled to demand the refund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020