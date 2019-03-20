El Al to begin Tel Aviv - Chicago flights in March 2020

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) will begin Tel Aviv - Chicago flights in March 2020, the carrier has announced. Last month "Globes" was the first to report the planned launching of the new route.

El Al will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using a soon to be delivered 282-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Tickets will go on sale next week on March 27.

El Al operated direct flights from Israel to Chicago but the route was discontinued 20 years ago.

The Israeli carrier's new strategy with the delivery of a fleet of new Dreamliners is to focus on long-haul routes away from the intense low cost competition between Tel Aviv and Europe. El Al is launching new routes from Tel Aviv to San Francisco, Las Vegas and Orlando in the coming months in addition to the direct flights already operated to the US to New York, Newark, Boston, Miami and Los Angeles.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019