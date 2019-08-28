El Al to launch routes to Dublin, Dusseldorf

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) announced this morning that it is launching new routes from Tel Aviv to Dublin and Dusseldorf. The Israeli carrier will offer three weekly flights each to the Irish capital and German city starting in the late spring of 2020.

The Tel Aviv - Dublin flights will begin from May 26 2020 on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on Boeing 737s. The Dusseldorf flights begin June 1 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets for the new routes go on sale next week on September 4.

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin said, "As part of our growth strategy, we are working to extend our current operations and expand our network of routes and open routes to new destinations. In the last quarter we commenced new routes to San Francisco, Las Vegas and Manchester in addition to a new route to Nice in the first quarter. We have also announced new routes to Tokyo and Chicago, which will begin operating in March 2020 and today we have announced new routes to Dublin and Dusseldorf, which will begin operating for the summer of 2020."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019