Elbit Systems wins $48m Swedish Army deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that its subsidiary Elbit Systems Sweden AB has been awarded a $48 million contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), to supply Technical High Mobility Shelters (THMS) to the Swedish Army. The contract will be performed over three years and includes options for further extensions.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems Sweden will manufacture and deliver tactical communication shelters, leveraging Elbit Systems' extensive experience delivering customized communication shelters to armed forces around the world.

Elbit Systems' THMS are deployable on a range of tracked and wheeled platforms, and will provide mobile communication platforms for the Swedish Armed Forces as part of the Swedish Army's new command and control infrastructure.

Elbit System C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "The FMV's selection of Elbit Systems validates the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions. We are committed to growing and expanding our domestic capabilities in Sweden."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.