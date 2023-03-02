Elbit wins three deals with NATO countries worth $372m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has won three deals with NATO countries worth $372 million as the rearmament of Europe in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war moves up a gear.

The company has been awarded two contracts worth $252 million to supply artillery rocket systems to an unnamed European NATO member country.

In the first contract worth $119 million, Elbit Systems will supply a battalion's worth of ATMOS (Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer) 155mm/52 caliber truck-mounted howitzers systems. The contract will be performed over two years.

In the second contract worth $133 million, Elbit Systems will provide two batteries worth of PULS artillery rocket-launcher systems including a package of rockets and missiles. The contract will be performed over three years.

The ATMOS modular artillery system is a combat proven wheeled Howitzer solution, capable of firing all NATO-certified 155mm projectiles that has an effective range of over 40km with standard projectiles and offers extended range with Rocket-Assisted Projectiles (RAP). The ATMOS is designed for rapid deployment and operation enabling provision of fire support for a broad range of missions.

Elbit Systems' PULS launcher supports firing both free-flying rockets and precision guided rockets and missiles ranged form 12km and up to 300km. The PULS launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs.

The company also announced today that its Romanian subsidiary Elmet International SRL. Has been awarded a follow-on contract worth $120 million from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) to supply unmanned turrets, Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) and mortar systems for the 'Piranha V' Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) of the Romanian Armed Forces. The work will performed in Romania over a three-year period.

Under the follow-on contract, Elbit Systems will supply UT30 MK2 turrets, RCWS and the SPEAR mortar systems, all fully integrated onboard the GDELS' 'Piranha V' APC. Elbit Systems' UT30 MK2 is a 30mm unmanned light turret that integrates weapon systems, fire control systems, sensors and display systems for enhanced combat effectiveness, situational awareness and target acquisition capabilities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.