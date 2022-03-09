Electreon Wireless to install electric road in Utah

Israeli wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology company Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) has announced that it is teaming with Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE) to install a research test track in North Logan, Utah, in summer 2022 to showcase the company’s technology for the first time in North America. The launch of the test bed comes in advance of Electreon’s first deployment on a public road in the US in 2023 in Detroit in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), among others.

Electreon provides in-road wireless electric vehicle charging technology for shared, commercial and passenger vehicles, and

The demonstration electric road will consist of 50 meters of dynamic in-road wireless charging hardware installed in Utah State University’s (USU) test track.

Electreon VP business development North America said, "So far, Electreon has already demonstrated its dynamic wireless charging technology in four operational pilots across Europe and now we are thrilled to kick off our first US-based deployment with USU’s ASPIRE, displaying the viability of our in-road wireless charging infrastructure. We are excited at the prospect of advancing sustainable charging technology in hopes of supporting the U.S. movement toward an all-electric future. This project will allow us to engage with partners and clients to develop pilot and commercial projects in the whole nation and will allow for ongoing testing in advance of US projects on public roadways, including the recently announced project in Detroit."

Electreon and ASPIRE are also partnering on the demonstration project with Kiewit Corporation and Kenworth Truck Co.

Electreon is one of the only active dynamic charging solutions available on the market today with projects spanning worldwide including the electrified roadways charging 200 buses in Israel as well as other projects in Italy, Germany, Sweden and now Utah and Michigan.

Last week Electreon announced that it is partnering with US technical professional services firm Jacobs on EV charging technology and today Electreon announced a collaboration with Destia to develop wireless charging in Finland.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.