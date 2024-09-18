Fearing reprisals European airlines cancel Israel flights

French national carrier Air France has announced that the cancellation of Israel flights until September 20, having initially announced the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv until September 19 after the beeper explosions in Lebanon.

Lufthansa Group including Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings has cancelled flights until September 19 and Dutch low-cost airline Transavia has also canceled today's flight to Tel Aviv and there are concerns that more airlines will cancel flights.

The cancellations come after Hezbollah announced that it blamed Israel for the explosion beepers yesterday in Lebanon, which killed at least eight people and injured 3,000, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Hezbollah announced that its reprisal would come from an unexpected direction.

Some of the airlines that suspended flights at the end of July after the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Tehran and Beirut have yet to resume flights including Ryanair, easyJet, Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Air France did quickly resume flights and has been operating since, while Lufthansa Group suspended flights throughout August and only resumed flying to Israel at the start of September. Lufthansa Group recently announced that it would increase the number of flights to and from Israel from September 30, on the assumption that the security situation remains stable.

