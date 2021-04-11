Fox bringing Danish variety store Flying Tiger to Israel

Israeli fashion chain Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) is expanding its retail portfolio and bringing the Danish variety chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Israel. Fox has signed an agreement with the Danish chain's owner Zebra for the exclusive franchise to operate the Flying Tiger stores and website in Israel.

Flying Tiger was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Copenhagen. The chain has 900 stores in 28 countries in Europe and Asia, which sell a wide range of its only uniquely designed merchandize at low prices. Among other things, the store sells household and office goods, toys, leisure and party accessories, gadgets, fashion accessories and more.

Fox had 746 stores, mainly fashion and clothing stores, at the end of 2020, up 26 from 2019. The company has 8,605 employees.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021