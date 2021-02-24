Francisco Partners to buy Israeli co MyHeritage

Israeli genealogy company MyHeritage has announced that private equity company Francisco Partners is buying a controlling stake of it. Market sources estimate the Israeli company, which has developed DNA testing for ancestry and genetic testing through a platform with software, web and mobile products, is being acquired at a company valuation of $600-700 million.

Founded in 2003 by CEO Gilad Japhet, the company raised $49 million in five financing rounds, the last of which was in 2012, and since then it has been profitable.

MyHeritage's platform has 62 million users and has created 58 million family trees and has accrued a databank of 13 billion historical family lists.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2021

