Free public transport for over 75s introduced in Israel

Free public transport travel in Israel for over 75s was introduced this morning as part of the government's fares reform. Senior citizens below 75 will continue to pay 50% fares. Children aged 5-18 will receive a 50% discount and those under five will continue to travel free. Discounts for disabled people will rise from 33% to 50% and student discounts will stay at 33%.

The reform applies to all forms of public transport - buses, Jerusalem light rail, Israel Railways and the Carmelit and Metronit in Haifa.

Individual journeys will be more expensive starting at NIS 5.50 for buses and NIS 9 for Israel Railways. Some individual journeys will be significantly more expensive. Moreover, passengers loading their Rav-Kav cards will no longer receive a 20% discount. The Ministry of Transport says this is to cover the cost of the sharp rise in fuel prices, although there were plans to cancel Rav-Kav discounts even before fuel prices began soaring.

Free monthly travel cards for the entire country will cost between NIS 99 for the periphery to NIS 225 in central Israel.

The Ministry of Transport calculates that the new fares, even with free travel for over 75s, will result in savings of NIS 300 million in government subsidies of routes, which will be used to strengthen the public transport system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1 2022.

