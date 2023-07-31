Full 15-justice panel to hear petitions against reasonableness law

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut today announced that the full panel of 15 justices will hear the petitions against the amendment passed by the Knesset last week to abolish the reasonable standard in judicial review of decisions by elected officials and the government. The petitions will be heard on September 12.

Eight petitions have been filed against the amendment of the law. The petitioners include the Israel Bar Association, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, 44 businesspeople, former senior officers in the security services, social activists, the Darkanu movement and the Movement for Civil Democracy, lawyers and reserve colonels.

The petitioners claim that cancelling the reasonable standard is an "abuse of the constituent authority of the Knesset", and that it means exempting Israeli government ministers from their duty to exercise powers given to them in a reasonable manner.

