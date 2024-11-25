Global banks invest $20m in Israeli fintech co Capitolis

Israeli fintech company Capitolis today announced a $20 million strategic investment from four leading global banks. The new round is led by Citi and includes State Street, both existing investors in Capitolis, as well as new investors Morgan Stanley, and UBS. Each bank will invest $5 million and will join other existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, Standard Chartered and J.P. Morgan.

The investment will be used to further grow Capitolis’ capital marketplace and portfolio optimization businesses. With its innovative fintech solutions, Capitolis has become a strategic partner to the financial industry, working side-by-side with its customers to understand and help solve their core optimization issues Capitolis is seeing strong revenue growth, network participation and new product releases.

Capitolis founder and CEO Gil Mandelzis said, "Capitolis has been partnering closely with the industry to make the financial markets safer and stronger within a well-regulated system, and we have seen tremendous growth because of this. Our partnership with the world’s leading banks over the last few years has been terrific and we are excited to expand these relationships as well as add more of the world’s foremost financial institutions as both investors and board members."

Founded in 2017, Capitolis enables banks, investors and institutional clients to expand their reach through a collaboration platform and gateway to connect opportunities with a democratized model of institutional capital, safely removing barriers that would otherwise restrict growth in the market. In 2022, the company raised $110 million at a $1.6 billion valuation, although no financial valuation was disclosed about the investment from the global banks.

