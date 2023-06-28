Google cuts jobs at Waze due to ads merger

Google has announced a round of layoffs at Waze following its merger into Google Maps. Yesterday Google VP and GM Geo unit Chris Phillips sent Waze employees a letter informing them that the company that the company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads rather than using a separate ads system. The move will result in layoffs, according to the email, which was seen by CNBC.

In the email, Phillips wrote, "We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps," Phillips wrote. "Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetization-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics."

The email did not specify how many Waze employees will lose their jobs and no layoff letters have yet been sent on the matter. Waze has 500 employees, CNBC reported. Phillips said Google plants to "create a more scalable and optimized Waze Ads product," and added that the company would be notifying advertisers and partners of the change on Wednesday, and told employees that his team will answer questions and share its plans for next steps at "our next Waze Town Hall" on July 11.

In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced that it would be dismissing 12,000 employees, representing 6% of its workforce.

A Google spokesperson said the company "Remains deeply committed to growing Waze’s unique brand, its beloved app and its thriving community of volunteers and users. In order to create a better, more seamless long term experience for Waze advertisers, we’ve begun transitioning Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we’ve reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization and are providing employees with mobility resources and severance options in accordance with local requirements."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023. .