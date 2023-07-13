Google launches Hebrew version of BARD chatbot

Tech giant Google has announced that its BARD AI chatbot is being launched today in more than 40 languages around the world including Hebrew. BARD has been developed to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. Google said, "Today we’re announcing Bard’s biggest expansion to date. It’s now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. And we’re launching new features to help you better customize your experience, boost your creativity and get more done."

Google explained that BARD was created, "To help you explore your curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground - not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.

Sensitive to privacy and other concerns, which delayed BARD's launch in the EU until today, Google added, "As part of our bold and responsible approach to AI, we’ve proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as we bring Bard to more regions and languages over time, we’ll continue to use our AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2023.

