Hamas threats remain in the realm of words

While Israel targets Islamic Jihad in Operation Breaking Dawn, Hamas which effectively rules the Gaza Strip has so far refrained from firing any rockets at Israel.

However, Hamas has been making verbal threats. This morning Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said, "All factions of the opposition are united in this campaign and we cannot agree to the situation in Gaza continuing as it is. Courageous opposition will defend the Palestinian people in the Strip and everything under its authority and it will yet tip the balance of deterrence, pursue the occupation and beat it on all fronts as in previous campaigns.

Barhoum hinted at retaliation in Judea and Samaria and called on Palestinians to open fire on Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers on all fronts.

But another Hamas spokesman Hazam Qasem spoke of Egyptian mediation. "Contacts are being conducted with Egypt and all factions are always positive about its proposals. When Israel stops its aggression, it will be possible to talk about a ceasefire.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.