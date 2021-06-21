Hapoalim buys Vitania tower for new head office

Israeli real estate developer Vitania (TASE: VTNA) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it had signed a binding agreement with Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) to sell it a complete office tower in the Vitania Tel Aviv project by the La Guardia Interchange, which it is currently building and owns jointly with Delek Automotive Systems (TASE: DLEA).

Bank Hapoalim is purchasing 60,000 square meters in the third stage of the project, which includes a 40-floor tower and adjacent 5-floor building. The tower has been purchased without interior decorating and with 1,147 parking spaces. Hapoalim will pay NIS 970 million for the real estate which will be handed over in 52 months from the signing of the agreement, with an option for a postponement of up to 90 days. Bank Hapoalim is therefore scheduled to move its headquarters in four and a half years.

The tower purchased by Bank Hapoalim is part of a project, which includes five 40-floor towers.

