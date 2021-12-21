Hilan unit Ness buys IT services co DXC Israel

Israeli IT services giant Hilan Group (TASE: HLAN) has announced that its Ness unit has signed an agreement to acquire DXC Technology's IT services company in Israel (formerly EDC) for $65 million (NIS 205 million) from Dutch company DXC Hague.

This latest acquisition by Hilan follows the acquisition of ERP company Hashavshevet for NIS 210 million in October. Ness itself was acquired by Hilan in 2014 for NIS 145 million. Other recent acquisitions in Hilan's spending spree include US company PayDay for $20 million in 2019 and prior to that Israeli IT services company ITway for NIS 59 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Hilan Tech acquires Ness Israel for $42m

DXC Israel has nearly 600 employees specializing in developing and delivering IT solutions and services in all areas of activity in the Israeli economy, including industrial, governmental, security and financial sectors.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and its completion is subject to the accepted conditions. On completion of the deal, DXC Israel will continue to operate as an internal business unit within NESS.

The merged group will be one of the industry’s leading IT services companies in Israel, with 5,000 employees and managers working on hundreds of projects in all sectors of the economy.

Hilan Group chairman Avi Baum said, "The acquisition of DXC’s business in Israel will be a significant addition to our operations in Israel and will position Ness as a market leader in the world of digital and technological transformation".

Ness CEO Shachar Efal added, "DXC's leaders and practitioners are among the best in the information systems market in Israel and joining the Ness Group will greatly contribute to the existing and future customers of the two companies in an era of unprecedented and challenging technological acceleration and digital transformation as we have experienced in the past two years. We at Ness look forward to the DXC team in Israel joining us and are confident that together we will be able to achieve many significant successes."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.