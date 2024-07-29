Housing purchase tax cut approved for new immigrants

The Knesset Finance Committee today approved an amendment to the real estate taxation regulations on benefits for new immigrants purchasing real estate in Israel. New immigrants will be entitled to pay a reduced purchase tax of 0.5% instead of 3.5%-5% on one home worth up to NIS 6 million.

According to the amendment, a new immigrant, like all Israelis who buy a home in Israel will be exempt from purchase tax on the first NIS 1,98 million of any first home (as of 2024), Above NIS 1.98 million and up to NIS 6 million shekels (according to the 2024 index) new immigrants will pay purchase tax of 0.5%. Israelis must pay 3.5% purchase tax on the NIS 1.98 million to NIS 2.34 million bracket and 5% purchase tax on the NIS 2.34 million to NIS 6 million bracket. Above NIS 6 million, new immigrants will pay 8% purchase tax, like all Israelis, and 10% purchase tax above NIS 20 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Larger homebuyer tax breaks proposed for immigrants

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said, "The State of Israel embraces the immigrants, especially at this time when we as a country must do everything possible to make it easier for new immigrants from around the world who are returning home."

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer welcomed approval of the move. He said, "This is good news that will help the many immigrants to settle down in Israel and will encourage interest in immigration and making a decision to immigrate to Israel. Since the start of the war, immigration to Israel continues and interest has been growing."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.