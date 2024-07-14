Housing sales in Israel up 37%

There were 22,610 housing deals between March and May 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 37% from the corresponding period of 2023 and up 2.7% from the preceding three months. 47.4% of homes sold were new homes, an exceptionally high figure, and 20% of these new homes were sold in government subsidized programs.

The number of new homes sold between March and May 2024 was 63.7% higher than in the corresponding period of last year and 1.7% higher than the preceding three months. The number of second-hand homes sold between March and May 2024 was 19.4% higher than in the corresponding period of last year and 3.4% higher than the preceding three months.

Jerusalem continues to lead the way in terms of the most housing deals in Israel with 1,404 homes sold between March and May 2024 including 575 new homes. Tel Aviv was in second place with 1,122 homes sold including 662 new homes - the biggest number of new homes sold in the country during this period - an exceptional statistic considering the high prices. The number of new homes sold in Tel Aviv between March and May 2024 was up 35% from the corresponding period of last year.

In third place was Beersheva with 1,094 homes sold between March and May 2024 including 352 new homes and in fourth place was Haifa with 1,051 homes sold including 261 new homes. Petah Tikva was in fifth place with 965 homes sold including 539 new homes and Ashkelon was in sixth place with 903 homes sold including 503 new homes.

The top ten was rounded out by Rishon Lezion, 655 (318 new homes), Ashdod 654 (344), Netanya 642 (337), and Ramat Gan 509 (286).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2024.

