IAI unit BlueBird delivers 100 UAVs to European customer

BlueBird Aero Systems, which is 50% owned by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has completed the delivery of 100 WanderB-VTOL UAVs to a European customer. The Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) UAVs are part of a deal involving over 150 WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB-VTOL UAVs worth tens of millions of dollars. IAI stresses that the deal was completed on schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deal reflects a globally emerging trend of VTOL UAVs, which provide important benefits for land and maritime applications as they combine the advantages of a fixed wing UAV (long range, long endurance, high speed, wind independency, large area coverage, etc.) with the advantages of a multi-copter (ability to take off and land in confined areas, accurate, safe and damage-free landing, etc.). IAI’s 50% acquisition of BlueBird Aero Systems, which was recently approved by Israel's government, is tapping into the potential of this emerging trend. Over the past few years, BlueBird has developed several advanced VTOL platforms and the partnership between IAI and BlueBird is expected to yield additional breakthrough operational solutions on the market.

IAI EVP and Military Aircraft Division general manager and BlueBird chairman Moshe Levy said, "I am excited to celebrate this important milestone. BlueBird is delivering a product providing a unique solution to the customer’s operational challenges. I am confident BlueBird with IAI's collaboration will yield future transactions and lead to the development of more sophisticated tactical VTOL UAV systems."

BlueBird founder and CEO Ronen Nadiradded, "BlueBird’s VTOL systems provide vital intelligence and situational awareness in real-time to the end-user's infantry, armored units, artillery corps and special forces, serving as their ‘eye in the sky,’ effectively handling the challenged of the modern battlefield."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021