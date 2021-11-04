ICL profit quadruples

Israeli chemicals and minerals manufacturer (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.15%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) reported very strong results for the third quarter of 2021 backed by the sharp rise in commodity prices and demand. Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.8 billion, up 49% from the corresponding quarter of 2020. Net profit was $225 million in the third quarter of 2021 up 317% from $54 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. RELATED ARTICLES ICL left uncertain on phosphate mining concession renewal ICL teams with CEEC on lithium iron phosphate batteries ICL reports jump in profit and revenue in Q2 ICL president and CEO Raviv Zoller said, "ICL delivered outstanding results, including the fourth consecutive quarter of bottom-line improvement. All four of our businesses contributed, with each of them reporting double-digit growth in sales, operating profit and EBITDA, driven by our strengthening specialties product portfolio and commodity tail winds. While our Innovative Ag Solutions division delivered double-digit organic growth, our recent Brazilian acquisitions helped balance the traditional seasonality of this business and drove a nearly 125% year-over-year improvement in total IAS sales and an increase in EBITDA of more than 300%." Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2021. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.