IMF halves Israel's 2024 growth forecast

The Israel Monetary Fund (IMF) today published its latest macroeconomic forecast for Israel. The IMF sees GDP growth of 1.6% in Israel this year, below the Bank of Israel's prediction of 2% growth and almost half of the IMF's last prediction of 3.1%. Israel's economy grew by 2% in 2023.

The IMF sees GDP growth of 5.4% in 2025, higher than the Bank of Israel's forecast of 5%.

The IMF forecasts that inflation in Israel will moderate to 2.4% in 2024, well within the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 1%-3% and below the Bank of Israel's forecast of 2.8%.

