Intel wins initial approval for new Haifa development center

The Haifa Local Planning and Building Committee has recommended for approval to the Haifa District Planning and Building Committee a new 90,000 square meter building that Intel Corp. plants to build in the MATAM high-tech park at the southern entrance to the city. The new facility will have more than 3,000 employees. Intel Haifa was the first development center set up by the company outside of the US back in 1974 and is also Intel's lead Israeli development center.

The new building will be in the northern section of the high-tech park close to its existing facility. The building overlooking Road 4 is designed by Mochly Eldar architects and will have green architecture, ornamental fish ponds and landscaped gardens.

Intel bought the 10,000 square meter lot in MATAM last year for NIS 102 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020