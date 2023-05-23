Israel Aerospace to set up center of excellence in Morocco

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the International University of Rabat (UIR) in Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a center of excellence focused on aeronautics, AI, research and innovation. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and partnership in applied research, innovation, co-development and incubation.

The MoU follows the signing of a partnership agreement a few months ago between UIR president Noureddine Mouaddib and IAI CTO Eytan Eshel, in the presence of IAI chairman Amir Peretz, formerly Israel's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Economy and Industry, and IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy.

Peretz said: "This innovative institution is a sign of a new future being forged in Morocco for both the present and future generations. The most vital mission is now to transform a dream into reality by establishing a program that will combine high-quality education across various fields, with a special emphasis on science and technology. By establishing the necessary industrial infrastructure, it will be possible to recruit new graduate students. Looking into the students’ eyes, I can see their strong determination to succeed in this new center, bringing forth ideas which hopefully will serve not only Morocco and Israel, but also the entire world."

Mouaddib added, "This center of excellence is the result of our collaborative efforts and joint commitment to promoting research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the fields of aeronautics and AI. This initiative is totally in line with the strategy and vision chosen by our ministries and leadership. The UIR-IAI Aeronautics and AI Center of Excellence will certainly benefit from the "Rabat Salé Kénitra University Cluster," a vibrant research and technology hub, which hosts all kinds of talents, labs, institutes, facilities and experts committed to harnessing the collective intelligence and collaboration on emerging technologies and challenges."

The Center of Excellence is a pioneering initiative that aims to promote cutting-edge research, innovation, technology and the creation of competitive national tech startups. The Center will foster collaboration and collective intelligence among various stakeholders, including academic institutions.

The Center will also serve as a platform and space for exchange between Moroccan and Israeli companies, as well as research centers engaged in the co-development of advanced technological products or innovative solutions for the aerospace industry. It will contribute to strengthening Morocco's position as an attractive competence hub and reinforce the strategic partnership between Morocco and Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.