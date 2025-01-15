Israel and Hamas reach hostage-ceasefire agreement

A senior Israeli source involved in the details of the negotiations has confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a hostage-ceasefire agreement. The source said that, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence, Hamas folded on its last minute demands concerning the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border.

US President-elect Donald Trump has also publicly confirmed that a hostage release and ceasefire deal has been reached.

