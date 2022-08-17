Israel and Turkey renew full diplomatic relations

Israel and Turkey have renewed the diplomatic relations that were cut in May 2018 when the Israeli Ambassador in Ankara was expelled during clashes with Palestinians on the Gaza Strip border during rioting when the US Embassy was moved to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that following agreements reached during his visit to Ankara as foreign minister earlier this year when he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, and following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and due to positive developments in Israel-Turkey relations over the past year, it was decided that the two countries would re-establish full diplomatic representation.

Last night Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs director-general Alon Ushpiz spoke with Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and agreed matters. Ambassadors and Consul-Generals will be returned to the two countries.

Lapid said, "The renewal of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for Israel's citizens. We will continue to work to strengthen Israel's international status worldwide."

Çavu?o?lu added, "We will continue to protect Palestinian rights and the status of Jerusalem through the Ambassador in Tel Aviv. The identity of the ambassador has not yet been decided."

Despite the absence of ambassadors and consuls, Israel has remained one of Turkey's biggest trading partners in recent years. Turkish exports to Israel in the first seven months of 2022 totaled $4.179 billion, representing 2.9% of all Turkey's exports, with Israel ranked as the ninth highest destination for Turkey's exports.

In 2021, Turkey exported goods worth $6.356 billion to Israel, representing 2.8% of the country's exports.

The renewal of relations is part of a rapprochement between Turkey and the west, especially the US as well as the Arab world and in particular Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2022.

