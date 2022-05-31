Israel and UAE sign free trade agreement

Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbivai and the UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq al-Marri signed a free trade agreement between the two countries this morning in Dubai. The agreement is expected to increase exports and imports between Israel and the UAE and will remove excise from an estimated 96% of the bilateral trade between the two countries including: food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and more. The free trade agreement covers such issues as regulations and standards, excise, cooperation, government procurement, e-commerce, and protecting IP rights.

This is the first free trade agreement between Israel and an Arab state and has been pushed through only 20 months after the countries established full diplomatic relations. The UAE only has free trade agreements with its Gulf neighbors and the EFTA countries (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein). The agreement means that Israel will be able to trade tariff free throughout the Gulf via the UAE.

Barbivai said, "This is an even of historic importance for economic relations between the State of Israel and the UAE - the first free trade agreement with an Arab country. The free trade agreement that we signed this morning will strengthen trade between the two countries, remove barriers and promote new business opportunities and partnerships, which will represent a robust base for our joint journey."

