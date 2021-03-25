Israel to deliver 17 radar systems to Slovakia

Israel's Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement to deliver 17 radar systems produced by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) to the Slovak Ministry of Defense. The deal is worth €148 million. Israel's Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "Today we have reached a significant milestone in the growing cooperation between Israeli and Slovak defense industries. The new agreement first and foremost provides Slovakia with high-quality, advanced systems to maintain their national security, while also strengthening defense industries and creating many new jobs in Israel and Slovakia.."

Slovakia's Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad said, "I would like to express my appreciation to Israeli representatives for taking a truly pragmatic approach to the negotiations on the procurement of the new 3D radar systems for our Slovak Air Force. These expert discussions have always been of very high quality, resulting in the final Agreement with satisfaction on both sides. At the same time, I highly value the positive impact of this cooperation on the bilateral ties between our countries in the field of defense and security and I do believe we now have a solid basis for our next cooperation."

The agreement includes the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to Slovakia, as well as industrial cooperation. The radar components will be manufactured in collaboration with defense industries in Slovakia, under the professional guidance of IAI and the Ministry of Defense.

The flagship MMR radar, manufactured by IAI subsidiary, ELTA systems, will provide the Slovak defense establishment with a complete aerial situational assessment. The radar detects airborne threats, classifies them, calculates their threat level and provides essential data that enables systems to neutralize multiple threats simultaneously. In addition, these radar systems will be interoperable with NATO defense mechanisms.

IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "The signing today with Slovakia signifies significant cooperation between our two countries. IAI will provide Slovakia with radar systems and advanced air defense technology, about 150 of which have been sold to various nations. In addition, we will cooperate with Slovakian industries to develop and integrate into the local Slovakian economy, through joint-development of the radars. IAI is proud to provide Slovakia with this advanced technology and be an important part of Europe's air defense solutions, including supporting and integrating into NATO activities."

