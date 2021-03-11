Israel Aerospace and UAE's EDGE to develop drones

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) today announced it has agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group to develop and manufacture an advanced C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System) solution tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the region and beyond. This is the first-ever publicized defense industries agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Edge says it will leverage IAI’s proven C-UAS solutions, which are being used around the world to detect, identify, classify, and intercept a broad range of threats. EDGE is a young and disruptive company that has recently launched a series of electronic warfare solutions. EDGE's subsidiary, SIGN4L, which provides electronic warfare services and solutions for national security, will collaborate with IAI to build the tailored C-UAS Solution.

The UAS solutions will include detection and identification systems (radar and optics, RF), soft kill solutions (jamming, cyber take over) and hard kill capability (guns, missiles, electromagnetic and laser) and advanced command and control. The C-UAS will be fully autonomous requiring no or limited human intervention. A series of countermeasures, ranging from jamming to drone destruction, will be offered based on the level of threat and the customer's targeted operating environment.

Both SIGN4L and IAI will leverage their technical capabilities to jointly develop the system in response to specific customer needs. Further support will be available via IAI’s partnership with Belgium Advanced Technology Systems, which has a local technical and marketing presence in the region.

EDGE CEO Faisal Al Bannai said, "In line with the recent Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly established cooperation and spirit of collaboration with Israel, EDGE and IAI are joining forces to deal with this growing threat."

He added: "Unmanned Aircraft Systems today are a preferred solution in building agility and resilience to the emerging challenges of asymmetric warfare. As EDGE invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a Counter-UAS in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries will only help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio, and partnerships in the region and internationally."

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "IAI is proud to join forces with EDGE, to provide the UAE and the wider region with a unique and advanced solution in what is a key area of expertise for IAI. We believe that this collaboration will help both companies through the transfer of knowledge and sharing of capabilities. This MoU serves as a stepping-stone for further business and strategic alliances between our countries, and will enhance cooperation for R&D and technological innovation."

