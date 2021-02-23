Israel to hand surplus vaccine doses to Palestinians

Israel will hand surplus Covid-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and other countries that have requested assistance.

The Prime Minister's Office said, "Due to the successful vaccination drive in Israel, which is the leading country in the world in terms of inoculating its population, we have received many requests from countries around the world for help in supplying vaccines. Israel does not manufacture vaccine itself and it has told those asking that the amounts ordered by Israel are for inoculating its population and there is not expected to be any major ability to help at least until Israel's vaccination campaign is completed. However, over the past month a limited amount of vaccine has accumulated that hasn't been used and with this it has been decided to provide symbolic amounts of vaccine to medical teams in the Palestinian Authority and some countries that have contacted Israel."

The latest doses are on top of the 5,000 dozes already provided to medical teams in the Palestinian Authority and the vaccinations that are also being given to tens of thousands of Palestinians working in Israel. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said last Friday that after meeting with senior Israeli Ministry of Health officials in Ramallah, a request was officially passed on for more vaccine doses to inoculate medical teams as well as the Palestinian workers in Israel.

Other countries that have asked Israel for surplus vaccine doses include Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Egypt, Spain and others. A plane from Honduras reportedly landed in Israel today to take some vaccines back. The Prime Minister's Office did not give any details about which countries would receive surplus vaccines.

Speaking today Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I've got important news. I spoke yesterday with my friend Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and we agreed that there will be a continuous supply of Pfizer vaccine and there is no shortage at Pfizer. No shortages and no disruptions and no breaks. We are also receiving more and more vaccine doses from Moderna. So go and get vaccinated.

Israel has already vaccinated 4.46 million people, nearly 50% of the population, including 3.1 million people who have had both jabs.

