Israel to lift almost all domestic Covid restrictions next week

Following the consistent reduction in the Covid-19 infection rate in Israel, Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein has announced that as from next week on Tuesday June 1, all restrictions at locations and events in Israel subject to the Green pass (entry restricted to those vaccinated) and the purple badge (distancing and number limitations) will be cancelled.

Masks will still be mandatory in indoor public spaces, although the Ministry of Health will discuss lifting this obligation as well. However, the restrictions on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel will remain in force, and if necessary will be tightened further.

RELATED ARTICLES Ben Gurion airport again packed with passengers

"Israel is returning to normal," Edelstein said. "Less than six months ago, we began our vaccination campaign. Through the excellent work by the health system staff - the health funds, hospitals, Magen David Adom, Magen Israel and Ministry of Health employees - and through the amazing response of the citizens of Israel, we conducted the world's best vaccination rollout. We have for some time been reaping the rewards of the vaccinations with low morbidity."

"Nevertheless, returning to normal comes with a proviso," added Edelstein. "The Ministry of Health is striving to keep the situation green in Israel and we will continue to broadly monitor the situation in order to prevent an outbreak. Of course if there will be another outbreak, we will be forced go backwards."

"I call on all Israelis not to travel to countries with high infection rates and to follow the Ministry of Health's travel warnings. Even in countries that you can fly to, it is important to maintain social distancing. On returning to Israel, the obligation remains to take extra care in sticking to the instructions. Maintaining a low infection rate depends on us.

Over the past seven days there have been 190 new cases of Covid-19 in Israel, down from 221 over the previous seven days, the Ministry of Health reports. 5.44 million Israelis have received at least one vaccine jab including 5.11 million, who have received two jabs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021