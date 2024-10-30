Israeli AI software co Verax AI raises $7.6m

Israeli AI software company Verax AI today announced today the completion of a $7.6 million seed financing round led by TQ Ventures with participation from Concept Ventures, Cardumen Capital, Seedcamp, InMotion Ventures, and XTX Ventures. Verax AI develops enterprise-grade software solutions that provide visibility and control of AI in production.

Verax AI also announced the launch of its enterprise-grade software solution, Verax Control Center, which is designed to provide visibility and control of LLM-based products in production, enabling trustworthy and responsible AI.

Verax AI was founded in 2023 by CEO Leonid Feinberg and Oren Gev. They began working together in 2017 at CloudEndure, which was cofounded by Feinberg, where he was the VP Product, and was later acquired by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Feinberg said, "Providing customers with increased AI trust, and a new level of visibility into how their AI products behave is a crucial step in protecting against risk and facilitating the widespread adoption of responsible AI. We’re seeing many parallels between the challenges organizations are facing when adopting AI today and the ones they faced adopting the public cloud a decade ago. As a result, we are perfectly positioned to help them."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

