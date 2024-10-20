Israeli businessman offers Gazans $100,000 reward for hostages

"This is a message for the good people in Gaza. I have an offer for you," former SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum introduces himself on a clip he has published on social media.

Birnbaum continues, "This year was a terrible year. It's time to move on. A few days ago Benjamin Netanyahu promised free passage and immunity to anyone who delivers an Israeli prisoner to Israel. I would like to add to that a financial reward. Anyone who delivers from Gaza a living Israeli prisoner will receive $100,000 that will be paid by cash or Bitcoin. As you prefer. Don't wait. This offer is valid until Wednesday midnight, October 24."

Birnbaum's message to Gazans, as stated in the clip, comes amid reports about flyers distributed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip over the past few days saying that "Hamas no longer controls Gaza."

The flyers also say, "Sinwar destroyed your lives. He hid in a dark lair and was killed when he fled in panic. You have a chance to free yourself from the tyranny of Hamas. Whoever lays down their weapons and returns the hostages to us - we will allow them to leave and live in peace."

