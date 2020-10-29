Israeli co Enso Security raises $6m

Israeli enterprise application security company Enso Security has announced the closing of a$6 million financing round led by YL Ventures and with the participation of Jump Capital and private investors.

The company was founded earlier this year by former Wix application security experts - CEO Roy Erlich, CPO Chen Gour Arie and CTO Barak Tawily. Enso Security has seven employees and plans expanding its work force to 30 by the end of 2020.

The company's technology allows automatic and large scale management of security of applications developed by an enterprise. The company said, Application security remains a largely untapped market that has forced cybersecurity professionals to carry out immensely time and resource-intensive mitigation manually. Moreover, significant delays in application clearance due to technical debt have led to the rise of shadow applications that pose even greater risk by remaining unknown to security stakeholders."

Erlich said, "We’ve lived the chaos of enterprise application security firsthand, taking inventory blind and clashing with production deadlines. It isn’t sustainable, which is why we built a toolbox that is easy to deploy and can streamline the AppSec process to improve organization-wide security. AppSec shouldn’t have to be stressful or adversarial. Enso aligns AppSec with the development process - without making security an obstacle."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020