Israeli co Salt Security raises $30m

Israeli API security company Salt Security today announced it has raised $30 million in a Series B financing round led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from existing investors Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator. Only in June did Salt Security complete its $20 million Series A financing round, and the latest round brings to $60 million the amount raised by Salt Security.

The new investment will enable the company to more rapidly accelerate its business in 2021, with a focus on investing in product development, sales and marketing, and customer acquisition.

Salt provides a patented API security solution for every stage of the API life cycle.

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Roey Eliyahu and COO Michael Nicosia.

Eliyahu said, "Raising $50 million, increasing our customer base 200%, growing our feature velocity to build unmatched technical capabilities - all during this tumultuous year - this combination gives us a formidable lead in the market we created and defined."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020